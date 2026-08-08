Will shift all Tasmac outlets violating distance norms, assures minister Vignesh

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday (August 7) said it would relocate all Tasmac retail liquor outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of educational institutions, places of worship, hospitals and bus stops, as the Assembly witnessed a heated debate over liquor policy and the State-run retailer's revenue.
Replying to PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar during the debate on the Revised Budget and Revised Agriculture Budget 2026-27, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh said the government had already closed down 717 Tasmac outlets across the State for violating the distance norm and had published the list of those shops.
"The government continues to receive complaints from different parts of the State. There are still shops functioning within the 500-metre radius. They will be relocated soon," the minister said, adding that action would also be taken against liquor outlets causing inconvenience to the public if complaints were submitted with the shop numbers.
Ganeshkumar alleged that several Tasmac outlets continued to operate near schools, hospitals, bus stops and places of worship, particularly in the Gingee Assembly constituency. Citing Article 47 of the Constitution, he argued that promoting liquor sales and increasing revenue should never be the government's objective.
Responding to criticism over the rise in Tasmac revenue, Vignesh said the government had never stated that it intended to increase earnings from liquor sales. "Revenue has increased because corruption and leakages in the department have been eliminated, not because liquor sales have been promoted," he said.
The Minister also clarified that Tasmac had not introduced online liquor sales, stating that the online booking facility was meant only to enable cashless transactions.