Will shift all Tasmac outlets violating distance norms, assures minister Vignesh

Replying to PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar during the debate on the Revised Budget and Revised Agriculture Budget 2026-27, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh said the government had already closed down 717 Tasmac outlets across the State for violating the distance norm and had published the list of those shops.

"The government continues to receive complaints from different parts of the State. There are still shops functioning within the 500-metre radius. They will be relocated soon," the minister said, adding that action would also be taken against liquor outlets causing inconvenience to the public if complaints were submitted with the shop numbers.