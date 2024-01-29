Will seek actors' support in the upcoming LS polls, says Vanathi

CHENNAI: "It is BJP's duty to seek support from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay and it is their choice to support us or not," said BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday.

Addressing reporters after launching an election office at Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency in Velachery here, the Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, "It is our job to ask everyone for support and it is their choice to support or not."

Vanathi exuded hope that the BJP would get an emerging victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Explaining the use of the word 'Sanghi', Vanathi said the opposition calls people who love the country and those who do not compromise in the interests of the country as 'Sanghi' and the BJP Karyakartas are proud to be called a 'Sanghi'.

"The opposition including DMK use the word 'Sanghi' as a derogatory term. The word 'Sanghi' is used to criticise BJP Karyakartas by those who stand against our principles. 'Sanghi' means people who love India and do not compromise in the interests of India. By the way, we are proud to be called a 'Sanghi', " she said while answering a question raised by the reporter on Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya's comment.

Commenting on JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's recent swap to NDA from INDIA bloc, Vanathi Srinivasan said, "The INDI Alliance was formed for selfish interests. It will not last. Leaders in INDI Alliance are not concerned about the welfare of the people and the development of the country. As a result, their alliance is falling apart. As far as the BJP is concerned, we are adding new parties everyday."

Speaking about the alliance in Tamil Nadu, Vanathi said, "BJP national leadership is looking at who to contact in which state and with whom to form an alliance. BJP will campaign by explaining to the people of Tamil Nadu what PM Modi led NDA government has done. We have nothing to say about the alliance in Tamil Nadu until the national leadership announces it."