Will revive curtailed works once elected: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday exuded confidence that the AIADMK will form government again and complete welfare projects curtailed by the DMK.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers in Salem, Palaniswami said as farmers sought for implementing Mettur surplus water scheme to rejuvenate dried water bodies, the AIADMK government commenced works, but after a change in government, it was put on hold by DMK.

Assuring that similar other projects kept pending will be executed by the AIADMK after forming government, he said almost 65 per cent of people in Tamil Nadu are involved in farm related work.

“For the benefit of farmers to sell their produce, the AIADMK’s project to set up modern markets with cold storage facilities in each district at a cost outlay of Rs 20 crore has been kept in limbo. Similarly, the international flower auction centre built at Rs 21 crore in Hosur has not been put into proper use,” he said. Claiming that AIADMK is the only government that gave compensation to farmers during drought, he said under ‘kudi maramathu scheme’, 8,000 lakes out of 14,000 lakes maintained by PWD and 26,000 lakes maintained by local bodies were desilted by the AIADMK

EPS slammed the DMK for failing to resolve the issue of 20 per cent drop in production of maize and tapioca due to pest attack.