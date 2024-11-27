Will retrieve Kandaswamy temple and Alavandar trust lands soon: State to HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that a large extent of the lands of Kandaswamy temple, in Tiruporur, and Alavandar Naicker Charity have been retrieved from the encroachers, and the remaining land will be retrieved within four months.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the contempt petition moved by an advocate B Jagganath claiming that the Hindu Religious and Charity Endowment (HR&CE) wilfully disobeyed the court order.

NRR Arun Natarajan, the special government pleader for HR&CE, as per the court order, submitted a status report enclosing the details of the retrieval of encroached lands.

The report revealed that HR&CE has identified a total of 184 encroachers, and has initiated eviction against 19 encroachers. He said orders have been passed against 40 encroachers recently and the remaining cases are pending which will be disposed of within four months, said the report.

To avoid further encroachments, the department will construct walls at Rs10.44 crore and tenders have been floated for the same, the State submitted.

Objecting to the advocate’s contempt petition, HR&CE submitted that the eviction process has been initiated according to the court order and there is no intention to disobey the court order.

After the submission, the bench directed the petitioner to file a counter to the status report and adjourned the matter.

On January 21, 2022, the high court directed the HR&CE to evict all the encroachers and retrieve the lands belonging to Kandaswamy temple and Alavandar Naicker Charity. The contempt petition was moved by the petitioner stating that the HR&CE had not implemented the order in letter and spirit.