Will remove Periyar statue near Srirangam temple: Annamalai

TIRUCHY: As soon as the BJP forms government in Tamil Nadu, the first signature would be to remove the statue of the person (Periyar) who said there is no God and those who worship God are fools, said BJP state unit president K Annamalai here on Tuesday.

Rallying in Srirangam, Annamalai, said, when DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu in 1967, they erected a statue of the person who spoke against the existence of God and hoisted his flag. “As soon as the BJP forms government in Tamil Nadu, the very first signature will be to remove the statue and flag,” he said.

Annamalai charged that the Dravidian leaders have been speaking against Sanatana Dharma. But, the actual evil is the DMK. People will certainly act against that evil soon, he said. He charged that the DMK, after coming to power, started destroying temples and promised when, BJP forms government it will scrap HR&CE.

Hitting out at Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi, Annamalai said he was busy running sand quarry in Karur rather than executing the developmental works. “The Srirangam MLA has gone to the extent of accusing Minister KN Nehru for preventing him from earning money and we have an audio recording as proof,” he noted.

Annamalai also accused Minister Nehru of surpassing the wealth of Bill Gates. “The rulers have become looters now,” he said.

Referring to Law Minister Regupathy’s statement of arresting him, the former IPS-turned politician said, “You have more than one lakh police personnel. If you are courageous enough, arrest me. Why do you wait till 2024.”