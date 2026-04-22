Will release I-T raid proof on April 24: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai claimed that sudden searches were carried out at places where he was staying, his office, and premises linked to alliance leaders, at a time when election campaigning had peaked. He claimed he had all the proof, denying the I-T department's claims that the Congress leader was fabricating the raid.

He reaffirmed that he possesses evidence related to the incident and would reveal it at a press meet in Chennai on April 24 after the completion of polling. "The truth must come out before the people, " he said, expressing confidence in democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, Selvaperunthagai appealed to voters to exercise their franchise carefully, highlighting the achievements of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He said the DMK government fulfilled over 400 of its 2021 poll promises and introduced several welfare measures despite alleged non-cooperation from the Union government.

Criticising the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, he urged voters to reject the alliance and deliver a decisive mandate for the DMK-led front to ensure continued development and the protection of Tamil Nadu's rights.