Will quit Cabinet if TVK rejects Rahul as 2029 PM face: Cong MLA Rajesh Kumar

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress Kanniyakumari West district president, Rajesh Kumar said Congress had a clear position on the 2029 Lok Sabha election. “When journalists and media persons ask me about this in my capacity as a minister, I make our position very clear. Our leader Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister in the 2029 Lok Sabha election. If TVK does not agree to this, the two Congress ministers will not continue in their posts,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar stressed that the Congress was bigger than any individual or ministerial post. “Without this party, there is no Rajesh Kumar. The movement is bigger. If the movement asks me tomorrow to leave this post, I will step down the very next minute,” he said.

His remarks came amid a series of statements by TVK ministers and leaders projecting Vijay as a potential future Prime Minister. The issue has increasingly become a point of friction within the ruling coalition, with Congress leaders making it clear that Rahul Gandhi remains their preferred choice for the top post.

TVK, with 107 MLAs, formed the government with the support of Congress, which has 5 MLAs, and IUML and VCK, each with 2 MLAs. CPM and CPI, each with two MLAs, are extending outside support. Congress, IUML and VCK have joined the Vijay cabinet.

The Congress leadership has, in recent weeks, responded sharply to the repeated pro-Vijay projections for the PM post. TNCC president B Manickam Tagore last week took a swipe at TVK after minister Jagadeeswari said Vijay would become Prime Minister in the future.