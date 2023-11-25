Will protest against tetra pack liquor: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out that liquor sold in tetra packs will encourage students to consume alcohol, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss warned the government of a huge protest if it tries to introduce tetra pack alcohol.

In a statement, Anbumani said that excise and prohibition department minister Muthusamy has hinted that an announcement on liquor in tetra pack will be issued soon to replace glass bottles. "The move will delay complete prohibition in the state. It is true that selling liquor in tetra packs will reduce impact on the environment and wildlife. If complete prohibition is implemented in the state, it will be useful for the environment, wildlife and humans, " he said.

He expressed fear that 90ml tetra packs would be introduced and the action would amount to betrayal of people. "The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that any product that is bad for health should not be sold at lower price or at lower quantity so that they cannot be easily bought. It is said that a 90ml tetra pack will be sold at Rs. 70. This amount is small. As tetra packs would look like milkshakes and fruit juices, no one can find out if children or students consume alcohol, " he warned.

He added that tetra packs will result in degeneration of society and PMK will never allow this.

"Complete prohibition is the wish of the people and the government's plan should align with that. PMK will allow alcohol consumption among youngsters. PMK will unite people and conduct a huge protest against the government, " he said.