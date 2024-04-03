‘Will not proceed with panchami land inquiry against Murasoli Trust’

CHENNAI: The Union government submitted that it will instruct the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) not to proceed with the inquiry regarding the alleged encroachment of panchami land by Murasoli trust until the disposal of the appeal preferred by the trust.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the appeal preferred by Murasoli challenging the order passed by the single judge allowing NCSC to issue a fresh summon for inquiry.

Senior counsel P Wilson representing the DMK submitted that the Constitution had not conferred such power under Article 338 on the NCSC, and such power was only vested in civil courts to adjudicate disputes relating to title. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan objected to the appeal and submitted that the NCSC will be instructed not to proceed with the inquiry till the disposal of the appeal.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter to April 25 for submission.

On October 21, 2019, Srinivasan, State BJP secretary filed a complaint in the NCSC alleging that the Murasoli trust grabbed more than 12 grounds of panchami land in Kodambakkam and sought for action. Based on the complaint, L Murugan, the then vice chairman of NCSC, sent notices to the Murasoli trust seeking an explanation.

Aggrieved by this, the Murasoli Trust approached HC. After hearing both sides, the single judge refused to prohibit the NCSC from adjudicating the complaint and directed it to issue fresh notice for the inquiry.