Will not contest on Lotus symbol, says OPS faction

CHENNAI: State election wing secretary of OPS faction and former MLA A Subburathinam on Wednesday categorically said that they would never and ever face elections on Lotus symbol.

He said that rumours were doing rounds that the saffron party was compelling their leader O Panneerselvam to field his candidates under the Lotus symbol in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

“No one approached our leader with such a proposal and our leader is very clear that at no point in time, we will contest the election on the saffron party symbol. He said that we will face the election in ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol or explore other options,” Subburathinam said quoting his conversation with OPS.

“We never compromise on the ideology of the party which was in stark contrast to the BJP,” he said, adding, “We are ideologically committed and will never stray from the Dravidian ideology that fights for social justice and equality.”

The false news was fanned out after BJP functionary KP Ramalingam said that even the alliance partners would contest on BJP’s Lotus symbol in all the 40 constituencies.