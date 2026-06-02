Will not contest in Tiruchy bypoll, no desire for ministerial post, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that he will not contest from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency vacated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, clarifying that he has no desire to become a minister in the TVK cabinet.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder stated that he would not contest any by-elections and would not be influenced by anyone.
His remarks come following speculations that the TVK's ally leader will make it to the Assembly from Tiruchirappalli East seat that was won by Vijay in the April 23 Assembly polls.
After his victory from two constituencies, Vijay vacated Tiruchirappalli East and retained Perambur constituency in Chennai.
"I am saying this 100 per cent that I will not contest in any by-elections nor will I be influenced by anyone," Thirumavalavan said in a video message and revealed that he was offered a chance to contest from the constituency, which was vacated by Vijay, as per ECI norms, with the promise of a ministerial berth upon his victory.
"I have denied it from my side and I thank Chief Minister Vijay for the offer," he said.
Thirumavalavan's VCK, along with the Left parties and IUML, had extended support to the Vijay-led TVK in forming the government while the Congress had joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in a post-poll pact. Apart from the Congress, both VCK and IUML legislators have been accommodated in the newly formed government.
Explaining that his support to the TVK was extended only after consulting DMK president M K Stalin, he stressed that the support was mainly to prevent the implementation of the President's rule in Tamil Nadu.
"I have been the harshest critic of Vijay before the election and even accused him of attempting to divide the minority votes and hindering the progress of Secular Progress Alliance," the VCK chief said and rejected the TVK offer, stating that he was not power hungry and has always been committed to safeguarding the DMK-led alliance. Also, he stated that he need not become an MLA to get a berth in the Cabinet.
He has already communicated his decision to the TVK chief and said he earlier withdrew from the race when he was asked to contest from Kattumannarkoil in April this year in order to preserve the DMK-led combine's unity.
Putting to rest speculation about his poll contest, Thirumavalavan said he was committed to the people, social justice and ideological integrity and appealed to his cadres and public not to pay attention to any rumours on contesting byelections.