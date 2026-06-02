Will not contest in Tiruchy bypoll, no desire for ministerial post, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Explaining that his support to the TVK was extended only after consulting DMK president M K Stalin, he stressed that the support was mainly to prevent the implementation of the President's rule in Tamil Nadu.

"I have been the harshest critic of Vijay before the election and even accused him of attempting to divide the minority votes and hindering the progress of Secular Progress Alliance," the VCK chief said and rejected the TVK offer, stating that he was not power hungry and has always been committed to safeguarding the DMK-led alliance. Also, he stated that he need not become an MLA to get a berth in the Cabinet.

He has already communicated his decision to the TVK chief and said he earlier withdrew from the race when he was asked to contest from Kattumannarkoil in April this year in order to preserve the DMK-led combine's unity.

Putting to rest speculation about his poll contest, Thirumavalavan said he was committed to the people, social justice and ideological integrity and appealed to his cadres and public not to pay attention to any rumours on contesting byelections.