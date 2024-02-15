Will not be intimidated by the Guv’s childish behaviour: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the DMK would not be intimidated by the childish behaviour of the state governor and it would steadfastly fight fascism in the country.

Replying to the debate on the governor’s address in the State Assembly, Stalin said, “It is the duty of the governor to read out the policy document as it was prepared by the state cabinet in the State Assembly. But the Tamil Nadu governor acted in a manner leading people to think that he had used the august House to advance his political activities.”

“We have overcome many such impediments on our way in the last 75 years. I am Stalin. Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin! We, who steadfastly fight fascism in India, will not be cowed down by such childish behaviour. My reply to them is that whoever comes, we will not be intimidated by them,” the CM thundered, which was received with deafening applause by the members of the DMK and its alliance parties.

“Does Governor R N Ravi’s action in the House not amount to insulting not us but the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which has a century-old tradition? Does it not amount to insulting the crores of Tamil Nadu people? Does it not amount to insulting democracy and acting in violation of the Constitution and the oath he assumed office on?” wondered the CM.

Listing out the 10 achievements of his 33-month-old government, Stalin said, “I would like to proudly register in the House that the biggest achievement of the Dravidian model government is the envy and anger of the enemies of our race over the holistic development of Tamil Nadu.” “They are angered by the elimination of oppression and servility. Every one of them is venting their anger in a different form. Even the Governor holding the Constitutional position is not an exception to it,” the CM added.