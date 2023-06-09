Will never let Karnataka build dam at Mekedatu, says Stalin

CHENNAI: After inspecting the drilling areas in Thanjavur and Tiruchy, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the DMK government will continue to act as a government that will not give up the rights of Delta and its farmers.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "The government is working to prioritise agricultural development in the Cauvery Delta and dredging of rivers and canals in the region. In this line, an allocation of Rs 62 cr has been made in the last year 2021-22 for digging irrigation canals in Cauvery."



"Mettur dam is to be opened on June 12 for irrigation. Apart from that, various assistances were given to the agricultural giants. As a result we have achieved a historic feat in the Cauvery Delta region. Kurvai cultivation was carried out in an area of ​​4.90 lakh acres and samba cultivation in an area of ​​13.34 lakh acres and 39.73 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced and a great achievement was created," he said.



"The government is continuously providing various assistance to farmers. We will never let Karnataka build a dam at Mekedatu," he further added.



Stalin, while concluding his speech, also said, that there would be no increase in household electricity connection charges.

