'Will move SC if K'taka fails to release 25,000 cusecs of water in Cauvery'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply department, K N Nehru said on Wednesday that the state government will move to the Supreme Court if it does not get 25,000 cusecs of water in Cauvery from Karnataka.

"Sufficient water is coming from Puzhal, Poondi and Chembarambakkam lakes. State government is taking appropriate measures to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in Chennai city. Steps are being taken to bring an additional 250 MLD of water from Chembarambakkam lake to Chennai, " Minister K N Nehru told reporters here after inaugurating the Water Balance Pilot at Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School here.

"Apart from this, the works of draining existing lakes and ponds and storing rainwater in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts are being carried out on a mission mode. All the ongoing Storm Water Drainage (SWD) works in Chennai will be completed by September 15. In terms of Cauvery water, Tamil Nadu needs 25,000 cusecs of water. The Tamil Nadu government will approach the Supreme Court again if it does not get enough water, " he added.

Speaking about the 'Water Balance Pilot' project, Henk Ovink, the first special envoy for International Water Affairs for the Kingdom of the Netherlands said, "The water balance project shows what water as leverage is all about, a game-changer approach, people-centred and community-led solving the world's most pressing water challenges."

"The pioneer project in Chennai proves the value of community-led, Nature Based Solutions' by design, that can lead the way ahead for upscaling and replicating, " he added.

Sharing details about the project, Eva Pfannes, Director of Ooze Architects and Urbanists said, "The water balance pilot is a first demonstration that will achieve its full potential when replicated in institutions across the city.

In parallel, we plan to scale it up through a flagship project in Mylapore."

The Water Balance Pilot is built on the grounds of the Little Flower Convent School for the Deaf (LFC), the starting point of Mambalam Canal, to address the issues of sewage backflow from overloaded sewers, scarcity of water supply during the summers, and flooding during the monsoons.

The Water Balance Pilot collects 27,000 litres of wastewater per day which is generated by the 300 residents and is treated in two stages; the first stage where two underground anaerobic tanks, rich with microorganisms, work on the pollutants to achieve 80% of the treatment capacity and the next stage where the water is then allowed to flow through constructed wetlands with halophytic plants enabling aerobic treatment.

No toxic chemicals are used, and it is completely supported by solar power.

Foul odours and mosquito breeding are also eliminated.