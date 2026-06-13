Will make Tiruchy no 1 district in 5 years: TN Minister Ramesh

TIRUCHY: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Friday announced that monthly review meetings involving all government departments would be held to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances and effective delivery of basic amenities, particularly drinking water, while asserting that Tiruchy would be transformed into one of the best districts in the State within 5 years.
Chairing a district-level review meeting, the minister reviewed ongoing projects and upcoming schemes and directed officials to complete works on schedule. He stressed the need for transparency in administration and instructed officials to prioritise genuine public demands and resolve issues without delay.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramesh said the state government was committed to clean governance, preventing corruption and ensuring the timely implementation of welfare schemes. He said the government’s focus remained on public welfare and not on serving individual interests.
The minister said the monthly reviews would help monitor departmental performance and facilitate quicker resolution of issues. Special emphasis would be placed on improving basic civic amenities, including drinking water supply.
He added that several new schemes and development projects would be implemented in Tiruchy as part of efforts to make the district a model district within the next five years.
Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar, District Collector Pratik Dayal, City Police Commissioner N Kamini and other officials attended the meeting.