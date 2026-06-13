Will make Tiruchy no 1 district in 5 years: TN Minister Ramesh

Chairing a district-level review meeting, the minister reviewed ongoing projects and upcoming schemes and directed officials to complete works on schedule. He stressed the need for transparency in administration and instructed officials to prioritise genuine public demands and resolve issues without delay.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramesh said the state government was committed to clean governance, preventing corruption and ensuring the timely implementation of welfare schemes. He said the government’s focus remained on public welfare and not on serving individual interests.

The minister said the monthly reviews would help monitor departmental performance and facilitate quicker resolution of issues. Special emphasis would be placed on improving basic civic amenities, including drinking water supply.