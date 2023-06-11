Will make all efforts to stop K’taka dam: BJP leader

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu BJP will stop the construction of the Mekedatu dam in Karnataka by all means and ensure the State’s rights on Cauvery, said the BJP State vice president, Karuppu Muruganandam on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Karuppu Muruganandam said, the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka has announced the construction of the Mekedatu Dam. “Whether it is the BJP or Congress government in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu BJP will never allow the construction of the dam. The Centre is also in the same stand,” Muruganandam said.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu BJP staged a series of protests when the then-BJP government attempted to construct Mekedatu dam. “If the Congress government is also planning, we will stage protests,” he said.

Stating that the Prime Minister has formed Cauvery Management Board to solve the Cauvery issue, Muruganandam said, it is the BJP-led Centre, more concerned about the people of Tamil Nadu, he said.

He also stated that several projects have been launched for the poor by the BJP government for the past nine years and lifted India into the fifth top nation in economic stability. The Prime Minister put an end to the dynasty politics and the world has turned to India due to PM Modi, he said. Referring that the BJP got permission to organise Jallikattu, Muruganandam said, it was the Congress that banned Jallikattu and the DMK was part of the government then.