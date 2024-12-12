Will make all efforts for the release of Indian fishermen detained by Pak: MEA tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that his ministry would continue to follow up the matter and make all necessary efforts for the early release of Indian fishermen detained by Pakistan, and their repatriation to the homeland.

Referring to Stalin’s letter dated 20 November 2024 regarding the release and repatriation of 14 Indian fishermen detained by Pakistani authorities on 3 January 2024, Union minister Jaishankar, in his letter to the CM, said, “Our High Commission in Islamabad continues to seek early consular access for the 14 fishermen and has requested Pakistan to ensure their safety, security and well-being until they are repatriated to India.”

“The High Commission would continue to follow up the matter and make all necessary efforts for their early release and repatriation,” Jaishankar informed.

Adding that the union government was aware of the detention of the 14 fishermen, along with their boats ‘Shri Vraj Bhumi’ (Reg.No.IND-GJ-25-MM-3458) and ‘Mandeep’ (Reg.No.IND-GJ-25-MM-1582), by the Pakistani authorities on January 3, 2024, the MEA said that the matter was taken up with the Government of Pakistan. Consular access has been sought for the fishermen, which is yet to be provided by Pakistan.