Will 'liar' Edappadi apologise now: DMK on Santhakulam case verdict

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday lashed out at the AIADMK, seeking to know whether former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would tender a public apology following the conviction of nine policemen in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.
In its party organ, 'Murasoli', the DMK said the recent court verdict concerning the 2020 custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi district, "exposes the brutal administration" of Palaniswami, who held the Home portfolio at that time.
Murasoli highlighted the contrast between the court findings of overnight police torture of Jeyaraj and Bennix and Palaniswami's initial statements.
It labelled Palaniswami a 'liar' for his initial handling of the case and charged him with 'trying to shield' the perpetrators. "What statement did Palaniswami issue? He tried to cover up the murder of Jayaraj and Bennix," it alleged.
The DMK mouthpiece further claimed that it was due to relentless pressure from party president MK Stalin, who was the then Leader of Opposition, that the case was handed over to the CBI.
"Only after that did Palaniswami reluctantly agree to hand over the case to the central agency. That is why the truth has come to light," it added and asked, "Will Palaniswami tender an apology now? "
A court in Madurai had on March 23 found all nine accused policemen in the case guilty of the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix in Thoothukudi district.
The First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge G Muthukumaran declared that the prosecution had proved its case and held the policemen guilty. The quantum of sentence to the convicted policemen will be pronounced on March 30.