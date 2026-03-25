Will 'liar' Edappadi apologise now: DMK on Santhakulam case verdict

"Only after that did Palaniswami reluctantly agree to hand over the case to the central agency. That is why the truth has come to light," it added and asked, "Will Palaniswami tender an apology now? "

A court in Madurai had on March 23 found all nine accused policemen in the case guilty of the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix in Thoothukudi district.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge G Muthukumaran declared that the prosecution had proved its case and held the policemen guilty. The quantum of sentence to the convicted policemen will be pronounced on March 30.