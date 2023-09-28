Will ‘Leo’ audio launch issues force Vijay to take anti-DMK stand?

CHENNAI: From ‘Kaavalan’ to ‘Leo,’ where a hotbed of conflict continues between the ruling DMK and actor Vijay, a heated debate was trending on social media on Wednesday that the troubles given by the DMK for Vijay might trigger the versatile actor to take an anti-DMK stand once again in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Considering overflowing passes requests and safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo audio launch. In respect of the fans’ wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates,” said Seven Screen Studio, production house of Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Leo’ on Tuesday. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons, it added.

Immediately after the announcement on social media, Vijay fans turned into a warpath. The fans and functionaries of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) have been furiously speculating about the audio launch of Leo being cancelled.

Recalling disruptions by the DMK during Vijay’s ‘Kaavalan’ movie in 2011 and ‘Vaarisu’ in 2023, the fans through #WeStandWithLeo, #DMKfearsThalapathyVijay hash tags condemned the ruling DMK government amid social media rumours that the film production and distribution company Red Giant Movies associated with Udhayanidhi’s wife Kiruthika was behind the disruptions for the event.

“No one can stop Vijay’s growth. Mark your (DMK) days. It’s time to lead. We stand with Vijay. Will teach a lesson in 2024 and 2026. No matter what the situation will be, we will stand with Vijay,” the fans said quoting Vijay’s famous movie dialogue videos.

Further, the fans claimed that an insecure DMK has unleashed political power on Vijay to thwart his political ambitions. However, multiple functionaries with the Iyakkam denied the speculations.

“There are no such political motives behind the cancellation. Even the city police had granted the permission for the ‘Leo’ audio launch. There were many reasons for the cancellation.... The production house will issue a detailed press release regarding the cancellation of the event,” said a senior functionary of TVMI.

Seeman slams DMK govt

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman slammed the DMK and Police and said, “He (Vijay) had successfully conducted the audio launch of many films so far. It is the duty of the police to provide full security to the events such as audio launches….The police who provided adequate security for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ audio launch and many DMK events, denied permission for Vijay with ulterior motives.” The actor had issues with the AIADMK too under its regime while releasing his films ‘Thalaivaa’ and ‘Sarkar’