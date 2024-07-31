Will launch Tamil Puthalvan scheme in Coimbatore on Aug 9: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced that the Tamil Puthalvan scheme would be launched in Coimbatore on August 9.



Participating in various welfare distribution functions organised in his Kolathur constituency in the city, Stalin said that he would launch Tamil Puthalvan scheme, (an extension of the Puthumai Penn scheme of providing Rs 1,000 monthly incentive to government school students pursuing higher education) in Coimbatore on August 9.

Puthumai Penn scheme caters to girl students while male students would be covered under the Tamil Puthalvan scheme.

Pointing out that as many as 2.73 lakh girl students benefit from puthumai penn scheme, the Chief Minister also advised the students to pay attention to their fitness and health to overcome the threat posed by obesity.

Reiterating that he derived newfound energy whenever he visited Kolathur and meeting students always lifted his spirit and increased happiness, Chief Minister Stalin said that all 234 constituencies in the state were his constituencies.

Asserting that his government functioned with the motto of making non-DMK voters wonder why they did not vote for the party, Stalin said that he was transforming Kolathur into a model constituency.

The Chief Minister also took pride in his government implementing 10 works each in the constituencies of all 234 MLAs.

Claiming credit for retrieving properties of HR&CE temples to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in his present tenure, the chief minister said that his government has performed consecration in 1,400 temples in the state in the incumbent regime so far.