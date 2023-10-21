Will install 100 flag poles everyday for 100 days: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Saturday said that DMK's days are getting numbered by their cowardly actions.

Condemning the ruling DMK for the removal of the flag pole and arrest of BJP workers, the saffron party leader said, "The draconian and fascist DMK government should understand that it is no match to the resilience and perseverance of a BJP workers. Our party flag is a symbol of integrity and sacrifice, and every BJP workers will hold it high with a sense of pride. By taking one down in Panaiyur, you've let 10,000 more to emerge."

Further, Annamalai announced that the party will install 100 flag poles across the state.

"Starting from November 1st, TN BJP will install 100 flag poles every day for 100 days across the state. The 10,000th flag will be hoisted in Panaiyur by Vivin Bhaskaran, state secretary of social media cell, who was hurt by the state police’s aggression while protesting against the removal of the BJP flag pole. DMK’s days are getting numbered by their cowardly actions," added Annamalai.