Will initiate legal action against Shivaji for remarks on Tamilisai, says Kushboo Sundar

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician and a member of National Commission for Women Kushboo Sundar on Saturday said that she will initiate legal action against the controversial DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamurthy for his recent remarks on the former governor and a senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Posting a video clip of Shivaji Krishnamurthy in which he criticised Tamilisai in filthy words, Kushboo said, "As a National Commission for Women' member, I am filing a case against Shivaji Krishnamurthy and will make sure he lands up where he should to learn a stringent lesson on how to respect women. Again I say, such men just show the kind of upbringing they have had and display the plight of women in their family."

"We cannot straighten a dog's tail. This man is that. Repeatedly he has been abusing women in the most offensive manner. CM MK Stalin had 'suspended' him only to take him back as they need these kind of sick minded people to entertain them at intervals I guess, " she said in a social media post, alluding to Shivaji's track records.

On her part, Raadhika Sarathkumar, actress and a BJP member said, "This after a lot of DMK leaders whom we have personally spoken to and they have assured about stringent punishment for him."

Shivaji Krishnamurthy, known for his controversial remarks landed in trouble once again for his speech criticising former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Recently in a public meeting held in North Chennai, Shivaji Krishnamurthy criticised Tamilisai Soundararajan over her interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh and State BJP president K Annamalai during the Lok Sabha election campaigns.

It may be recalled that, last month, Shivaji Krishnamurthy mocked Sarath Kumar for merging his party with BJP and recalled the reason given by Sarath Kumar to wake his wife up at 2 am.

Shivaji, was suspended from DMK in January, 2023 for his controversial remarks on Kushboo and Governor RN Ravi and later he was sacked from the party and was arrested.

However, the DMK reinstated Shivaji into the party in February, 2024.