Will hold talks with seniors to decide plan of action, says Thiruma on Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks on DMK

CHENNAI: In an attempt to douse the brewing controversy over VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks during an interview to Thanthi TV, party leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that he would take a call after holding discussions with senior party functionaries and members of a high-level committee.

“I have already spoken to the general secretary and deputy general secretaries of the party over the phone (regarding the issue). I will hold discussions with them in person regarding the internal party issue and take further course of action,” said Thirumavalavan while responding to a question on DMK deputy general secretary and former Union Minister A Raja’s request to take action against Arjuna for his anti-DMK remarks that has created an uneasiness between the parties of the ruling alliance.

Thiruma also spoke about the row caused by the short clip of his speech on power sharing in governance which was posted on his social media handle. “Many have debated on it and created further opportunities for more such debates. But it will not create any rift ubetween the VCK and the DMK. There is no scope for such a situation in the future, too,” he added.

In the interview to Thanthi TV, Aadhav Arjuna had claimed that the DMK cannot secure victories in Tamil Nadu’s northern districts without the support of the VCK. He also questioned why Thirumavalavan was not considered for the Deputy Chief Minister post, in light of the extensive speculation over sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being elevated to the same post.

However, sources close to Thiruma said that the VCK leader was initally unaware about Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks in the interview to Thanthi TV. Upon learning about it, Thiruma reportedly asked the new entrant to the party to refrain from giving interviews to news channels. He, however, still went ahead and gave multiple interviews, leaving the party leadership in a tough spot.

“Taking an immediate action against him (Arjuna) is unlikely as it will send across a wrong message and give an impression that we are acting as per the direction of the ruling party. But there is a need to do course correction and we are waiting for the leader’s decision,” said a senior leader, who had held a discussion with Thiruma over the issue.

He also added that the recent developments indicate a pattern to dismantle the DMK-led front and remove the VCK from the ruling alliance to aid the AIADMK in gaining ground in the northern districts.