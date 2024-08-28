Will hold mega farmer rally in Haryana on Sept 15, SKM leaders announce in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM-Non Political), a confederation of farmers union across the nation has decided to hold a mega protest in Haryana on September 15 for various demands, including legalising the MSP in which more than 5 lakh farmers across the country would take part, said the coordinators here on Tuesday.

The state conference of SKM was held in Tiruchy in which the leaders of various farmers associations from various states took part. It was resolved that the Centre should implement the MSP for farm products as recommended by the MS Swaminathan committee. “We have been fighting for the long pending genuine demands for uplifting the livelihood of the farming community, but we feel that we are humiliated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we will not be carried away by any such insults but will fight until the demands are fulfilled,” the resolution said.

Later, speaking to reporters, SKM Tamil Nadu coordinator PR Pandian, state president P Ayyakannu, National leaders Lakhwinder Singh (Haryana), Amarjit Singh (Punjab), Santhakumar (Karnataka), Biju (Kerala) NV Rao (Telangana) and senior leader Rama Gounder said that the Delhi police have insulted the farmers by arresting four leaders of SKM who attempted to board a flight from Tiruchy to take part in the conference. The farmer leaders said that they have scheduled rallies in UP, Haryana and Karnataka on September 1 and the final rally will be held in September 15 in Haryana.