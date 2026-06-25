Will give fitting lesson to TVK in by-polls: Farmers on Mekedatu

Stating that a new tribunal for Mekedatu would play into the Karnataka government's strategy, they equated it to committing suicide. It would turn the entire Delta region into a desert, eventually leading to the suicide of farmers, too, they said.

Urging withdrawal of the resolution, they insisted that the government adopt a strong resolution against the Mekedatu dam, pushing the Centre to direct the Karnataka government to stop the project.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers headed by Kakkarai Sukumaran, State vice president of Federation of All Tamil Nadu Farmers associations, staged a separate ‘mock suicide’ protest condemning the inadequate crop loan waiver.

Highlighting that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised a crop loan waiver during his political campaign in the Delta region, Sukumaran said the frustrated farmers supported TVK, hoping for effective measures, but Vijay has disappointed the entire farming community after forming the government.

"We will give a fitting lesson to the state government in the upcoming by-elections and local body elections," warned Sukumaran.

He also noted that the farmers, who depend on bore wells for cultivation, had applied for power supply since 2023, but have been waiting for power connections.

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