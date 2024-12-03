Will feast on ideological, political enemies: TVK's rebuttal to Annamalai

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Monday flayed BJP state president K Annamalai for his remarks against actor Vijay's ideology, calling them misinformed and self-serving.

In a scathing response, TVK spokesperson Ramesh Srinivasan accused Annamalai of attempting to garner publicity and attention through his criticism.

He emphasised that the TVK stands for secular social justice and that party leader Vijay has clearly announced that he does not want to be reduced to any single identity such as Dravidam or nationalism.

The TVK spokesperson took issue with Annamalai's analogy, comparing the TVK's ideology to a confusing mix of rasam rice, sambar rice, and curd rice. "This analogy is not only misleading but also reflects Annamalai's lack of understanding of the TVK's core values," he said. "We will feast on our ideological enemy, BJP, and our political enemy, DMK," Ramesh rebutted the saffron party leader, echoing Vijay's earlier statement.

"Annamalai's criticism is a desperate attempt to shine a light on himself and his party," Ramesh Srinivasan said. "The people of Tamil Nadu will not be fooled by such tactics. We stand for inclusivity, social justice, and equality. Our leader Vijay has consistently espoused these values," he noted.

The TVK leader added that the BJP leader would "disappear without a trace" if his party were not in power at the Centre. "The people of Tamil Nadu are not naive, and they can see through Annamalai's attempts to divide and rule," Ramesh Srinivasan said.