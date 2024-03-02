'Will face election in alliance led by DMK; others shall not wait in vain'

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday asserted that his party would only face the ensuing Parliamentary election only in the INDIA alliance led by DMK in Tamil Nadu and other parties shall not wait in vain for a division in the alliance.



Talking to media persons after his party's high-level committee meeting, Thirumavalavan said, "We cannot hurry because some people are speculating. There is no pressing need for us to hurry. We are in an alliance. We will continue to be in the alliance. We will face the election in the DMK led INDIA bloc. There is no second thought on that."

Adding that the VCK has no need to exert indirect pressure and it has the right and need to seek more seats from DMK, Thiruma said, "There is no need for speculation just because we constituted the high-level committee meeting today or we were unable to attend to negotiate with the DMK today." The VCK did not visit DMK headquarters for the scheduled seat sharing talks Thursday, fuelling speculation of a rift

Asked if the VCK would settle for the two seats offered, if the DMK stands firm in its offer, he said, "We will ask again."

On the AIADMK sending feelers to the Congress, he said, "The national-level alliance called INDIA bloc is led by the Congress. Our TN chief minister has a major role in bringing the parties together. Hence, no one shall nurture dreams of a friction in the DMK-Congress ties owing to the ongoing talks. The need does not arise. It might get delayed by a day or two. No gap would be created between the allies. No other party shall wait in vain."