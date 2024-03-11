Will extend unconditional support to BJP: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) supremo TTV Dhinakaran has declared his party would 'unconditionally support' the BJP and expressed confidence that PM Modi would be elected the prime minister for a third term.

Briefing the scribes, the former MLA said TN BJP chief Annamalai spoke with him on the telephone. He maintained that the saffron party has not insisted on fighting polls in their symbol and the number seats are yet to be finalised. "The constituencies and the number of seats are immaterial," he added.

The AMMK chief claimed his party would help BJP come back to power like how squirrel helped Lord Ram. The Tamil Manila Congress (M), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, New Justice Party and All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi are constituents of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. The saffron party is holding talks to rope in DMDK and PMK.