Will extend cooperation for I-T raid, no asset bought: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of Income Tax sleuths raiding places belonging to his relatives and friends in the State, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Friday clarified that no raids were happening at his places and they would extend all possible cooperation to the IT department.

Clarifying on the raids through an urgently convened press conference at the Secretariat, Senthil Balaji said, “When someone knocks at your door very early in the morning, it takes time to open the doors. You need to at least wash your face before opening the door. They climbed on the walls and entered the house even before the gates could be opened. Some undesirable incidents have happened.”



The minister was responding to queries pertaining to an alleged attack on the vehicles used by the I-T sleuths and obstruction of I-T officials by his supporters.



Adding that they would offer all possible cooperation to the IT sleuths no matter how long the searches continue, Senthilbalaji said, “No IT raid is happening in my place. We have seen such raids. If there is any anomaly, they will pay income tax. We did not evade tax anywhere. If they (IT) find out any anomaly in tax payment, we are ready to rectify it. No matter how many days the searches continue, we are ready to furnish all documents sought by them and extend all possible cooperation. If any tax evasion took place, let them initiate action.”



We bought no property since 2006



“Since 2006, no property has been registered either in my name or in the names of members of my family. We will not buy anything more. We have enough. The party and people have acknowledged us. We will be grateful for that,” claimed the minister.



Seeking to clear the air on the reports surrounding the alleged construction of a lavish house by his family in native Karur, Senthilbalaji clarified that the said land was gifted by his brother’s mother-in-law to her daughter. “My brother’s mother in law has gifted her family property to her daughter. That is the land on which the house is being constructed. Without knowing the truth, misinformation is being circulated on social media. What is wrong with a mother giving her land to her daughter as a gift?”

