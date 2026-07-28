Will expose DMK’s graft in budget session: FM

CHENNAI : An “audit report on corruption” during the previous DMK regime will be tabled in the upcoming Budget session, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson has said, hitting out at the opposition party claiming that they are feigning ignorance on alleged “party fund” collection irregularity.
The report will detail the irregularities and expose a former minister who now represents this Harbour Assembly constituency, he said in a veiled reference to DMK leader PK Sekar Babu.
“The former minister who currently represents this constituency now is feigning ignorance about the party funds collected during the DMK rule. He has asked, ‘What is party fund?’ I am constrained to react as I am addressing my first event in Harbour constituency. We are preparing an audit report on corruption made under the pretext of raising party funds during the previous DMK rule. It will be presented in the upcoming Budget session,” Wilson said.
In a veiled reference to former DMK Minister PK Sekar Babu, he said, “It will contain a list of corruption made. Then, this former minister will be exposed,” the Finance Minister said while speaking at an event in the Harbour constituency late on Sunday.
On NEET, the minister asserted that just like Tamil Nadu, there will be a change in power at the Centre in the 2029 polls, leading to the abolition of the medical entrance test by the new regime, hinting at an end to the BJP rule and ally Rahul Gandhi coming to power.