Will expose DMK’s graft in budget session: FM

The report will detail the irregularities and expose a former minister who now represents this Harbour Assembly constituency, he said in a veiled reference to DMK leader PK Sekar Babu.

“The former minister who currently represents this constituency now is feigning ignorance about the party funds collected during the DMK rule. He has asked, ‘What is party fund?’ I am constrained to react as I am addressing my first event in Harbour constituency. We are preparing an audit report on corruption made under the pretext of raising party funds during the previous DMK rule. It will be presented in the upcoming Budget session,” Wilson said.