Will EPS take the gauntlet upafter PMK’s alliance with BJP?

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has a Herculean task to prove the party’s mojo in the April 19 polls after failing to stitch a formidable alliance for the Lok Sabha polls by losing Vanniyar dominant PMK to the marauding BJP juggernaut.

The eleventh-hour development of formation of alliance between the PMK and the BJP, has given a perfect opportunity for the Salem strongman to marshal his resources and outsmart the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the electoral front and consolidate the party’s vote share. Is Palaniswami prepared to take up the gauntlet thrown at him to emerge as the leader?

Severing the five year-old ties with the BJP and walking away from the NDA on September 25 last year, the AIADMK leaders breathed a sigh of relief to detach from their liability and exuded confidence of forming a strong alliance. However, Palaniswami and senior leaders failed to turn their words into action as the saffron party outwitted the Dravidian major on its own backyard by roping in minor allies and finally netted the PMK, which has around 5 per cent vote bank in north and western region of the state.

Uncertainty over the alliance certainly gives an edge to the AIADMK that would field candidates in not less than 30 seats and it would help to shore up vote share.

There is nothing special about the “caste based party (PMK) making an alliance with the communal party (BJP)” along with minor players. So, there is nothing spectacular about it and the people are aware about these parties. This has opened a triangle contest, but there would be no change political and ideological spheres in the state, Prof Ramu Manivannan, head of the department of Politics and Public Administration of University of Madras, said.

Though the BJP would build their vote bank and AIADMK’s vote share would weaken in the south, it would ideological strengthen the AIADMK, he said, adding, “It is a very crucial turning point for the AIADMK and its leaders. They should see this as a blessing in disguise.”

“We are prepared for anything. The election result will prove everyone wrong,” said senior AIADMK leader Semmalai, recalling the party’s legacy of registering massive victory by going solo in 2014.

Admitting that the party lacks a mass leader like the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, the party leaders pinning hope on cadre and strength of the party’s structure said, “Our is a cadre based party with strong roots in the nook and corner of the state. We know how to bounce back. Our goal is to secure over 30% of votes this election.”

“It is an acid test for our leader (EPS). The BJP can succeed in snatching away the alliance partners, but they will bite the dust in the state, go for polling and set a tone for the return of our leader as the Chief Minister in 2026,” said another senior functionary and headquarter secretary.