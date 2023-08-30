Will enter fray if Modi contests from Ramanathapuram, says Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Tuesday called for an upsurge among people to bring a change in regime at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing an anti-incumbency wave across the nation. There should be an uprising among people to change the government,” he said, while addressing reporters in Erode.

The NTK leader, who is touring the state in the run up to Lok Sabha polls, was on a two-day visit to Erode to chair meetings with party functionaries.

Wishing success for ‘INDIA’ allies to achieve, Seeman said he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ramanathapuram constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touted to enter the fray.

“If Prime Minister fails to contest in Ramanathapuram, then I will contest only in the Assembly polls. But, NTK will never contest any polls in alliance. Will accept if actor Vijay floats a party and comes for an alliance with us, but our principle is to go it alone,” Seeman said. Taking a further dig at the BJP, Seeman said India’s economy is collapsing and the country is not among the list of ‘developing nations.’ “Two crore people remained jobless over the last 10 years,” he said.

Slamming the DMK, Seeman said as against claims by party to have fulfilled 80 to 90 per cent of poll promises, they couldn’t reveal even eight per cent of their accomplishments.

He also asked why the DMK should be in alliance with parties (referring to Congress) that refuse to give Cauvery water.

On the complaint of actor Vijayalakshmi against him, he said there might be political reasons behind her complaint.