Will ensure protection to Sellur tank: Madurai MP Venkatesan

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing renovation works at the Panthalkudi canal near the Sellur tank along with Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna, Venkatesan said the Public Works Department had informed the Collector that the soil dumped in the tank would be removed within the next two weeks.

The MP said he would continue to monitor the Sellur tank and that all stakeholders should work together to carry out measures needed to protect it.

Venkatesan said the issue of sewage entering the Vaigai river was not confined to Madurai district alone. Since the river is a major water source that flows through several districts, the entire Vaigai should be treated as one river and protected through coordinated action.

The Vaigai, which originates in the Meghamalai hills and flows through five districts, should not be approached narrowly, he said, adding that it must be protected under a comprehensive and integrated plan.

He urged the State government to formulate and implement an integrated plan to completely prevent sewage from entering the Vaigai river.

A Government officer said that the Panthalkudi canal works are being carried out for Rs 69.21 crore, including the construction of flood-protection walls on both sides of the canal; converting its earthen bed into a concrete base to improve water flow. It also includes installing around two-metre-high fencing to prevent garbage dumping, officials said.

Officials said the works would be completed within the next two months. Retaining-wall construction is under way along a stretch of about 200 metres and is expected to be completed soon.

The project is intended to ensure that rainwater accumulating in surrounding areas enters the canal and drains properly during the monsoon, they added.