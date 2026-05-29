Will demand CBI probe into TVK horse-trading: Krishnamurthy

He further alleged that Arjuna was utilising his ministerial chamber in the Secretariat to induct members from other political parties.

"Is that a government Secretariat or TVK office? The public and neutral observers are asking this question," Krishnamurthy said.

The AIADMK whip claimed that Arjuna had previously approached Palaniswami, seeking to join the party and secure a deputy general secretary post.

"Palaniswami flatly refused to admit him into the AIADMK, citing his track record of being expelled or suspended from previous parties, including the DMK and the VCK, for wrongdoings," Krishnamurthy said, adding that Arjuna joined TVK only after being rejected by the AIADMK.