Will decide the alliance at the election time, says DMDK

CHENNAI: "Captain (Vijayakanth) will announce at the election time with whom we are going to align with, " Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth told reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai.

She, however, refused to comment on the recent separation of AIADMK from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We have not yet started any election work and that there are still six months left until the Lok Sabha polls. DMDK will form an alliance with the party that will do good for the people of Tamil Nadu as far as the parliamentary elections are concerned, " she added.

Slamming both the national parties, the DMDK leader said that even though the Congress and the BJP are in power, none of Tamil Nadu's problems are solved.

On the Cauvery water dispute, Premalatha said that all the political parties in the state should speak in unison to get sufficient water for TN from Karnataka.

"There is no unity between TN political parties in asking for water from Karnataka. We had already staged a protest in Thanjavur for Cauvery water. We stand with farmers. DMDK is ready to invite other political parties and associations over the Cauvery dispute to meet the PM and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, " Premalatha noted.

Earlier in the day, Premalatha chaired the meeting of district secretaries and state level functionaries at their party headquarters to discuss the strategy for upcoming parliamentary polls.