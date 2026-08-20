Will create 10,000 ponds in TN, says Minister Anand

As part of the water conservation measures, 27 check dams will be constructed in 13 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 206.75 crore. The structures will help store floodwater in major rivers and recharge groundwater.



The government will also renovate 7,500 km of irrigation canals for Rs 500 crore to support agricultural activities.



Considering the impact of climate change, 1,000 acres of grazing land will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The work will include cultivation of fodder crops and construction of structures to conserve water to protect grazing areas.