Will create 10,000 ponds in TN, says Minister Anand

CHENNAI: The State government will create 10,000 new ponds across rural areas at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore to augment water resources and improve irrigation capacity, Minister for Water Resources N Anand announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.
As part of the water conservation measures, 27 check dams will be constructed in 13 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 206.75 crore. The structures will help store floodwater in major rivers and recharge groundwater.
The government will also renovate 7,500 km of irrigation canals for Rs 500 crore to support agricultural activities.
Considering the impact of climate change, 1,000 acres of grazing land will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The work will include cultivation of fodder crops and construction of structures to conserve water to protect grazing areas.
He also announced that panchayat union and village panchayat roads would be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 1,634 crore.
On the opening of the Mettur dam for delta irrigation, Anand said a decision would be announced soon after analysing the storage level.
His assurance came after AIADMK general secretary and MLA Edappadi K Palaniswami and other MLAs sought clarity on the opening of the dam to facilitate samba cultivation in the Delta region.