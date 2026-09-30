Will corrupt pleaders protect law, asks Madras HC; orders DVAC probe

MADURAI: “Those who secure these posts by paying bribes will protect the law how?” the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench asked on Tuesday while directing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police to conduct an inquiry into allegations of bribery in the appointment of government pleaders in Kanniyakumari district.
Justice P Murugan also questioned why the DVAC had not conducted a proper inquiry into the complaint.
The judge passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Jagan of Kanniyakumari district,
Justice P Murugan questioned why the DVAC had not yet conducted a proper inquiry into the bribery complaint
who sought a direction to the DVAC to investigate allegations that money was collected as bribes for appointing government pleaders in courts in the district.
According to the petitioner, government pleaders had recently been appointed to courts in Kanniyakumari district, and large sums of money were allegedly collected as bribes for the appointments.
He also referred to an audio clip that had surfaced on social media, in which a person was allegedly heard seeking a bribe from a woman lawyer in connection with a government pleader post.
When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader appearing for the State sought time to file a detailed response to the petitioner’s allegations.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Justice Murugan directed the DVAC police to conduct an appropriate inquiry into the complaint and closed the case.