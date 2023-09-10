Will continue to talk about Sanatana Dharma: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated on Sunday that he will continue to talk about Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing a wedding ceremony in Neyveli, the DMK scion said, "It was one-day news that I spoke about the eradication of Sanatana Dharma at the Sanatana abolition conference. But they (BJP) twisted it falsely and made them speak at an all-India level. We're not talking about Sanatana Dharma now. We have been talking for 200 years and we will continue to talk. Let us continue to talk about Sanatana Dharma."

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the DMK youth wing leader has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blind to the genocide in Manipur.

"The Modi-led BJP government's achievement was to cover the huts where the G20 conference was being held. BJP's scams are coming to light and they are defaming me to cover it up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blind to the genocide in Manipur, " he added.



Slamming Modi for discursively hinting a new name to the nation, Stalin Junior has said that the opposition alliance, INDIA will defeat the fascist regime in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that he will change India has now changed the name of India. We, the opposition alliance, INDIA will defeat the fascist regime in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Union government is corrupt in road and insurance schemes, " added Udhayanidhi.

'DMK alliance must win all 40 LS seats'

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that to play a key role in the next Union government, the DMK should win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"If India wants to be good, the opposition alliance, INDIA must win the 2024 parliamentary elections. India can only be saved if INDIA wins. Therefore, we (DMK alliance) should win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming parliamentary elections. We can play a key role in the next Union government only if we achieve massive victory," he added.