Will continue to take important political decisions jointly with Left parties, says VCK chief

“We have been travelling together in secular politics for a long time. We will continue to take important political decisions jointly in the future. We have not yet deliberated or arrived at any conclusion on the question you raised,” he told reporters after paying floral tributes to Karl Marx statue at Connemara Library.

On the fractured verdict, he said, “Let us wait and see. We are also like you, a spectator.” He declined to respond to questions on whether the party would join TVK alliance, stating that he would not answer speculative queries.

He said the party was not concerned about hypothetical scenarios such as support from the PMK, and maintained that the people’s verdict was favourable to the political line advanced by the party.