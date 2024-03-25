Will contest only on MDMK symbol, says emotional Durai

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Tiruchy at the district DMK working committee meeting on Sunday when the district functionaries demanded MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko contest in DMK symbol and the candidate had refused it publicly and emotionally said that he would contest only on the MDMK party symbol.

The DMK Tiruchy district working committee meeting and the introduction of the Tiruchy Lok Sabha MDMK candidate was held at Kalaignar Arivalayam in the presence of the Ministers KN Nehru, S Regupathy, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in which the Tiruchy Central district DMK Secretary and close associate of Nehru, K Vairamani spoke that the MDMK was split from the DMK. “Since DMK is the ‘Thai Kazhagam’, the MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko should contest in DMK symbol of Rising Sun and it would easily fetch him the victory,” he said and the participants also echoed Vairamani’s statement.

Dejected over this, Durai Vaiko became emotional and spoke among participants that his father (Vaiko) was with the DMK and founded MDMK and the cadres were working hard to achieve victory for the alliance.

“Don’t speak about the symbol and I will contest only by our symbol. Even if I die, I will never change my mind,” said the emotional Durai.

“Please don’t hurt us, we are a smaller party and we are not for any power but will work for the winning of the alliance as we too are people of self-respect,” he said.