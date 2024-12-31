Will consider introducing lesson on Nallakannu, says Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: To educate and inspire school students, efforts would be made to include a lesson on veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu in the textbooks in Tamil Nadu, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

The lesson would explain Nallakannu’s life history and political career spanning several decades. This would be done after discussing the matter with Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister said.

The announcement in this regard was made after actor Vijay Sethupathi suggested during the event to mark Nallakannu’s centenary celebration that a lesson on the leader respected by everyone cutting across party lines could be taught to students.

The actor said, “It was a pleasure to have known him and to learn about his life’s work. Several people, including myself, are enjoying certain comforts only because of him.” According to him, including a lesson on the veteran politician in the textbooks in State-run schools would inspire students about his commitment and work for the society.

Born in 1925 in Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, Nallakannu has worked for social change for several decades, inspiring several generations. Being true to his ideology, when the State government bestowed him with the Thagaisaal Tamilar award in 2022, he donated the cash award of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.