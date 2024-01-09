Will consider extension of CM Breakfast scheme to rural minority institutions: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that the government was mulling over extending the CM's Breakfast Scheme to Class I to V students of minority-run aided schools in rural areas in the state.

Speaking at the minorities welfare meeting held at the state secretariat, Stalin said that the government would give favourable consideration in the ensuing budget to extending the CM's Breakfast Scheme to minority run aided schools in rural areas.

The CM also announced that a favourable announcement would be made in the ensuing budget to include girl students, who were educated in Tamil medium from Classes VI to XII in minority-run aided schools in the state, in Puthumai Pen scheme.

Attempting to keep his minority support intact, the Chief Minister also announced that the government would favourbly consider the gradual establishment of Hi-tech labs, Vanavail Manram, Theni Sittu Malar and cultural festivals in aided minority schools in the state.

A separate website would be created for perusal of requests for sanction of employees and their appointment and transfer and promotions.

He also offered to explore the possibility of fixing the age ceiling for direct recruitment of teachers of minority-run aided schools on par with school education department schools at 53 (General) and 58 (other categories).

In a major boost to the minority institutions, the CM announced that the "religious minority" certificate issued by the state government to educational institutions for a period of five years would be made permanent without mentioning the period.