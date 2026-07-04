Will consider Duraimurugan's appeal to honour Kirupanandha Variyar, says Minister Vijay Balaji

VELLORE: Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Minister Vijay Balaji on Friday (July 3) said former minister Duraimurugan's request to name the Brahmapuram-Rangapuram Road in Vellore after spiritual orator Tirumuruga Kirupanandha Variyar would be placed before Chief Minister Vijay for consideration.
The minister was inaugurating the expanded museum at the Vellore Fort. The museum was expanded at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore with additional galleries to attract children.
The inaugural function was held on Friday. Collector Leela Alex presided over the event. Museum curator Saravanan explained the historical significance of the artefacts on display.
Later, the minister participated in a function at the Government School in Katpadi, where he inaugurated 23 classroom buildings constructed at Rs 5.92 crore, two additional library buildings built at Rs 44 lakh, and three new Anganwadi centre buildings constructed at Rs 49 lakh in the district.
MLAs Vinoth Kannan, Dr Sudhakar, Thendral Kumar, Velazhagan, and Sindhu, Katpadi Union chairman Velmurugan, TVK district secretaries Velmurugan and Naveen, and party functionaries attended the event.
Earlier, speaking to reporters, the minister said a survey would soon be conducted to remove encroachments to ease traffic congestion in Katpadi.
Referring to former Katpadi MLA Duraimurugan's request to name the newly laid road across the Palar between Brahmapuram and Rangapuram after Tirumuruga Kirupanandha Variyar of Katpadi, he said the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and appropriate action would be taken after consideration.
He also said steps would be taken to distribute free dhotis and sarees to all family card holders for Pongal.