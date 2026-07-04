Will consider Duraimurugan's appeal to honour Kirupanandha Variyar, says Minister Vijay Balaji

Later, the minister participated in a function at the Government School in Katpadi, where he inaugurated 23 classroom buildings constructed at Rs 5.92 crore, two additional library buildings built at Rs 44 lakh, and three new Anganwadi centre buildings constructed at Rs 49 lakh in the district.

MLAs Vinoth Kannan, Dr Sudhakar, Thendral Kumar, Velazhagan, and Sindhu, Katpadi Union chairman Velmurugan, TVK district secretaries Velmurugan and Naveen, and party functionaries attended the event.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the minister said a survey would soon be conducted to remove encroachments to ease traffic congestion in Katpadi.