Will close 500 Tasmac shops, no revenue target fixed: Minister

COIMBATORE: Housing Minister S Muthusamy who holds additional charge of Prohibition and Excise Department said the state has taken efforts to close 500 Tasmac shops and has not fixed any target for liquor sales.

In Erode on Monday, the Minister, who was allotted Prohibition and Excise portfolio following the arrest of V Senthilbalaji, told reporters that the government has not fixed any target to earn money through liquor sales.

“Instead, our target is indirectly to prevent people from consuming illicit liquor. If a person goes for illegal liquor, then it may cause revenue loss for Tasmac. Hence, there is a target to avoid such diversions. However, our intention is to bring down people consuming liquor and not to make them drink,” he said.

Claiming that it is the duty of the government to regulate illegal sale of liquor during unstipulated hours like 6 am and 11pm, Muthusamy said besides taking up preventive measures and acting upon offenders, it is also analysed to find out the root cause of such drinking habits to initiate eradication measures.

“It is necessary because our enforcement shouldn’t route them towards illegal liquor. The court has also given some directions and the welfare of people should also be considered before taking any decision,” he said.