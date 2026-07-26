Will be booked under Pocso if you text a girl: Singappen official tells students

CHENNAI: Can a boy be booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act if he texts a girl below 18 years? That is what an official part of the Singappen Special Force (SSF), launched in June for the security and enhanced protection of women, told a group of students during an awareness programme.
After the video from the programme held at a government school in Ariyalur surfaced on social media, several people criticised the woman official; some blaming her ignorance while others termed her overzealous.
"If you speak to any girl under 18, you will be booked under Pocso," a woman official heard warning in a video that has surfaced. "If you text anyone who is under 18, send them even a text saying 'Hi', speak to them inappropriately, you will be jailed under Pocso," she adds.
The video, now doing rounds on social media, has garnered much criticism for misrepresenting what Pocso Act is and threatening children with false legal action. Rather than sensitising the students about gender and violence, the officials were threatening minors, said some users on social media. Many others pointed out how this would plant fear in the minds of children and is counterproductive to curb the growing crimes against women.
Singappen Task Force has earlier come under the radar for moral policing women. Previously, another video, where officers had asked women to behave appropriately to avoid harassment, had gone viral.
Meanwhile, a statement from the force stated that the field units of SSF responded to 346 complaints in the past week, between July 17 and July 23, and facilitated registration of 28 criminal cases. The teams also traced six missing women and 14 missing children and ensured their safe restoration.