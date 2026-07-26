Will be booked under Pocso if you text a girl: Singappen official tells students

CHENNAI: Can a boy be booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act if he texts a girl below 18 years? That is what an official part of the Singappen Special Force (SSF), launched in June for the security and enhanced protection of women, told a group of students during an awareness programme.

After the video from the programme held at a government school in Ariyalur surfaced on social media, several people criticised the woman official; some blaming her ignorance while others termed her overzealous.

"If you speak to any girl under 18, you will be booked under Pocso," a woman official heard warning in a video that has surfaced. "If you text anyone who is under 18, send them even a text saying 'Hi', speak to them inappropriately, you will be jailed under Pocso," she adds.