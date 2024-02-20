Will back candidates agreeing to our conditions: Anti-Methane federation

TIRUCHY: The Anti-Methane Project Federation extends support to the party that fulfills five conditions for the people of Tamil Nadu, said the coordinator of the federation Prof T Jayaraman here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Prof Jayaraman said, the anti-nuke federation has resolved to work against the BJP as the party has been working against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu particularly the delta region.

Stating that governors are acting like a BJP functionary in the anti-BJP states, Jayaraman said the nuke activists would support the political parties that promise to scrap the Governor’s post in the state.

“We demand the selection of IAS and IPS officers should be made by respective state government”, he said. Claiming that the BJP has been helping only the corporate firms, Jayaraman said the parties should promise the people to ensure state autonomy.

The nuke activists would work for the parties and would fulfill the promises to the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The activists have planned to campaign across the region and create awareness among the people to choose the candidates wisely, said Jayaraman.