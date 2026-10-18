Will amend law to protect quota for Muslim converts, assures Minister R Nirmalkumar

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said the decision on the GO on reservation for Muslims who had converted from other religions was taken after consulting all Muslim political parties.

Asked about the arrest of a TVK functionary in a methamphetamine case, he said the circulation of the drug had increased during the DMK government’s five-year rule.

His remarks came after methamphetamine worth Rs 270 crore was seized from the house of N Boopalan, a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Nagai. He was later suspended from the party.

“Had this happened under the DMK regime, they would have dismissed the issue by claiming that it was not methamphetamine but kolam powder,” he alleged. He also accused the previous DMK government of covering up a drug seizure in Ramanathapuram by claiming that the seized substance was fertiliser.

Turning to the AIADMK, Nirmalkumar alleged that the party had reached a dire state under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, leaving its members uncertain about their next course of action.

He further accused Palaniswami of attempting to mortgage AIADMK properties to the DMK.

The minister also criticised Palaniswami for refusing to meet Vijay in his capacity as Chief Minister, claiming that not even a brick at the AIADMK headquarters would accept his decision.