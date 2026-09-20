Will accept feasible suggestions, says TN Minister Rajmohan

“Shanmugam’s experience is equivalent to our age. He is someone who has fought for the people throughout his life. He has the right to express his views. We will accept his constructive criticism and suggestions that are feasible,” the Minister said in response to a question from the media about Shanmugam’s continued criticism of the TVK for not conducting an all-party meeting to discuss policy issues affecting the people of Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the DMK’s criticism that the TVK could not have formed the government without the support of its former alliance partners, Rajmohan said the government had been formed with the support of women and the common man.

Responding to the DMK’s criticism that the TVK lacked a majority, the Minister recalled that the DMK had formed a minority government in 2006 after winning 98 seats.