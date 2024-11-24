Wild tusker targets tourist car on Nilgiris Ghat road

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a wild tusker attacked a car parked along the roadside in Pandalur in theNilgiris on Friday night. Meanwhile, Gudalur residents lament over the wild boar menace.

According to the forest department, Siraj (30), who was travelling with his family members to a relative’s house in Nilakottai, had parked his car along the roadside at night.

“A wild elephant frequenting the locality unexpectedly attacked the car. It lifted the car with its tusks causing heavy damage to the vehicle before leaving the spot,” according to an official.

Based on the information, a team of forest department officials arrived and monitored the elephant’s movement. This incident came a few days after an elephant entered the playground of a Government Higher Secondary School in Nilakottai and attempted to charge students playing football on the premises.

Following continuous incidents of elephant intrusions, the villagers demanded the forest department take concrete measures to drive away the elephants into deep forest areas.

Similarly, the villagers in Gudalur complained of facing life threats from wild boars that invaded their locality in large numbers. Besides raiding crops in farmlands, wild boars stray out of the forest in groups into residential areas to scavenge waste.

They could be spotted along the roadside even on main thoroughfares. On Saturday, the public panicked after spotting a pack of wild boars camping at Thuppukutti Pettai and Gandhi statue area in Gudalur region.