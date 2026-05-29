Wild jumbo tramples farmer to death in Erode

According to police, the deceased, Thangaraj, a resident of Eppathampalayam forest village, had stepped out to attend nature's call when a male elephant attacked and killed him on the spot.

On hearing his cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police officials. Based on the information, the officers rushed to the spot. After conducting an investigation, they confirmed his death. A case was registered, and further probe is on.