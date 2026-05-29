Tamil Nadu

Wild jumbo tramples farmer to death in Erode

According to police, the deceased, Thangaraj, a resident of Eppathampalayam forest village, had stepped out to attend nature's call when a male elephant attacked and killed him on the spot.
Wild jumbo tramples farmer to death
File photo
Updated on

ERODE: A 40-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest village in this district on Friday, the police said.

According to police, the deceased, Thangaraj, a resident of Eppathampalayam forest village, had stepped out to attend nature's call when a male elephant attacked and killed him on the spot.

On hearing his cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police officials. Based on the information, the officers rushed to the spot. After conducting an investigation, they confirmed his death. A case was registered, and further probe is on.

Erode
Elephant
Wild Elephant
wild jumbo

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in